West Virginia teachers announce statewide walkout

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) – Teachers all over the state will hold a walkout on Thursday and Friday this week.

The teachers made the decision to stage the walkout and made the announcement Saturday afternoon at a rally held on the steps of the Capitol.

The American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia and the West Virginia Education Association were there to give their full support for educators.

Schools in all 55 counties across West Virginia will be closed Feb. 22 and 23.

