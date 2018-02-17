Trash truck strikes utility pole, causes power outages in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A driver was cited after a trash truck ran off the road, struck a utility pole and caused power outages in the area of Gaskins Road and Ridgefield Parkway.

It happened about 9:05 a.m. and no one was injured, according to police.

Eastbound Ridgefield Parkway between Falconbridge and Gaskins is closed and a detour has been set up, police added.

The road will be closed for about 8 to 10 hours while the pole is removed off of the truck, the pole is fixed, and power restored to the intersection, according to Henrico County Public Utilities,

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

