Social media threat made at Hanover school days after Florida shooting

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A school community is shaken over threats made on social media by a student at a Hanover school.

Families of Hanover High School said they’re concerned about the student who threatened to cause harm to other students on Snapchat saying ‘if certain people looked at him wrong, he would kill them.’

The threat prompted several parents to rethink letting their children attend school this upcoming Monday.

Cheryl Collie, a mother of three children who attended Hanover County Public Schools, said she refuses to let the threats get to her.

“Things are going to happen,” she said. “You can’t prevent everything from happening. You can put precautions in place, but if somebody wants to do something, they’re going to do it.”

The threat comes a day after a suspect shot up a high school in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring 15 people.

Hanover County School administrators are working to reduce fears over the threats, stating “we will continue to stay vigilant each day as we work alongside our law enforcement partners and other first responders to promptly address any concerns brought to our attention.”

“I think the school systems try to do the best they can to prevent and they have precautions, but I can’t worry, they do the best they can,” Collie said.

Based on the investigation, Hanover High School determined no credible threat exists.

