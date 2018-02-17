Police: Man shot in the leg near Richmond hotel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police are conducting a shooting investigation near the Richmond Inn & Suites in the city’s south side area.
Officers tell 8News that one man was shot in the leg. The status of his condition is unknown.
It happened around 10:10 Saturday morning. Police responded to the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike shortly thereafter.
No subject information is known at this time.
Police remain on scene.
