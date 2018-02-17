Officers hailed as ‘heroes’ after saving handicapped man from house fire

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Four Hopewell police officers are being hailed as ‘heroes,’ after saving a handicapped man from a house fire.

On Thursday, emergency crews responded to the 3000 block of Pickett St. following reports of a house fire. Emergency crews learned a person was still inside the home.

Responding officers McCurry, Sciacca, Harvey and Shapiro entered the smoke-filled home and located the man. He yelled to police that he was ‘unable to move his legs.’

That’s when Officer Sciacca and Shapiro ran around to the side door of the residence closest to the victim.

After re-entering, all four officers were then able to lift and remove the victim from the home, which at the time was fully engulfed in smoke.

Responding fire crews credited the officers’ quick actions in saving the man’s life.

