Large Powhatan County home ‘a complete loss’ after fire

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Fire marshals are investigating an unoccupied house fire that destroyed a large home in Powhatan County.

Units from Powhatan County Fire and Rescue along with Chesterfield Fire & EMS responded to the 2100 block of Dalmore Lane just after 6 a.m. to a fully engulfed two-story structure.

Powhatan County fire officials add the large house is a complete loss. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

