Injured driver involved in hit-and-run sought by police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Police add the driver was apparently injured in the crash.
No suspect information was provided by police.
Anyone with information should call (804) 748-1251.
