Injured driver involved in hit-and-run sought by police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police need your assistance locating the driver involved in a hit and run in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. At this time it appears the driver was injured in the crash @NBC12 @CBS6 @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/es3G3c2o8k — SGT. J.R. Lamb (@sgt_lamb) February 17, 2018

Police add the driver was apparently injured in the crash.

No suspect information was provided by police.

Anyone with information should call (804) 748-1251.

