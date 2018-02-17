Henrico firefighter suffers minor injury in apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A firefighter suffered minor injuries after responding to an apartment complex fire in Henrico.

Emergency crews were called to the 4600 block of Needham Court to combat heavy smoke coming from the laundry facility of the apartment complex, according to Captain Rob Rowley, a spokesman with Henrico County Fire Department.

Fire personnel quickly extinguished the blaze, he added.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, but fire officials did not specify how the injury occurred.

Henrico County Fire Department used the incident to remind residents that working smoke alarms save lives.

