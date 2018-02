HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC) – One firefighter sustained a minor injury Saturday morning responding to a fire at an apartment complex. At 11:41 am Saturday morning crews responded to a fire in the 4600 block of Needham Court.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the laundry room of the complex.

Crews quickly contained and put out the fire in the laundry facility.

