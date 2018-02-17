Chesterfield man charged with abduction, young girl home safe

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A 13-year-old girl is home safe after being abducted Friday night in Chesterfield County.

A North Chesterfield man, 22-year-old Carlos Alexer Sosa-Salguero, is charged with her abduction.

Chesterfield Police say the incident happened about 10 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Laudeen Drive. They initially responded to a call for a disturbance when they found the young girl.

Police say the victim and Sosa-Salguero did not know each other when he accompanied a friend to the young girl’s house.

At one point, police say Sosa-Salguero grabbed the girl, took her out of the house, forced her into his car, and fled.

That’s when Sosa-Salguero allegedly brought the victim to his relative’s home in the 5100 block of South Melody Road. A relative called police about the disturbance.

When police arrived, they took Sosa-Salguero into custody. He is now in the Chesterfield County jail without bond.

Chesterfield Police ask anyone with information to call them at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

