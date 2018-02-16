What to do with aging J.R. Tucker High? School officials in Henrico weighing options

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An aging school in Henrico County could be torn down and rebuilt.

Henrico County Public Schools is currently trying to decide what’s best for J.R. Tucker High School. The school opened in 1962, so it’s more than 55 years old.

It’s never been renovated, so there is lots of work that needs to be done to bring the building up to date.

If the district were to tear it down, it would need to temporarily relocate students while the school was built. School board members recently voted to take a look at moving the school to the old best products headquarters — a building roughly six miles east of Tucker on Parham Road.

“That idea is to relocate students to a big, vast, empty headquarters that would need to be retrofitted to meet the needs of the school,” Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks explained. “And if it could be done, then there’s a conversation to be had about whether a school can be rebuilt on the existing site.”

At this point, everything depends on the results of that feasibility study, which should be done this year. If they determine the best products building won’t work as a temporary home for the school, then Tucker will be renovated as planned.

