‘Wait a minute! This is a million:’ Caroline County man scratches winning lottery ticket

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Caroline County man scratched a winning ticket from the Virginia Lottery, making him the area’s newest millionaire.

William Evans initially thought he’d won $100,000 from his “20X the Money” ticket. But when Evans put on his glasses, he discovered he’d actually won a lot more.

“Wait a minute! This is a million!” he recalled thinking.

The Ruther Glen man bought his ticket at the Food Lion on Jefferson Davis Highway in Ruther Glen while on his lunch break.

Evans had a choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $657,030 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Once he realized how much he’d won, he had a difficult time convincing his wife.

“She didn’t believe it,” he said. “She thought I was pulling her leg.”

The chances of winning the $1 million top prize in this game are 1 in 1,162,800. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.52.

