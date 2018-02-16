Tractor trailer hauling trash overturns on exit ramp from Powhite south to Chippenham

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer hauling trash overturned on the exit ramp from Powhite Parkway south to Chippenham Parkway south in Chesterfield County Friday morning.

A tractor trailer hauling trash overturned on the south exit ramp from chippenham to Powhite. The ramp is closed. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/bPniNmHa7m — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) February 16, 2018

As a result, the exit ramp is closed as crews continue to clean-up the spilled trash.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash around 7:20 a.m. VSP spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said the trooper’s preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the tractor trailer was unable to merge in a lane on Powhite and was forced to take the ramp to Chippenham. The weight of the load shifted forcing the tractor and trailer to overturn.

No injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation.

The clean-up process will take an “extended period of time,” Hill added.

