CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The exit ramp from Chippenham Parkway southbound to Powhite Parkway in Chesterfield County is closed due to a tractor trailer crash.

VDOT says to expect delays and encourages drivers to use an alternate route.

Stay with 8News for updates

For the latest traffic conditions where you live, visit the 8News traffic page.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.