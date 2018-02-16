Suspect with tear drop tatttoo wanted for Chesterfield bank robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County need the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank branch located at 7202 Midlothian Turnpike.

The suspect approached a teller and passed a note demanding money, according to police, and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a 6’0 white male with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, a black stocking cap with a tattoo of a tear drop under his left eye.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

