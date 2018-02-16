Suspect sought in Shockoe Slip commercial breaking and entering

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need the public’s help locating a suspect in connection to a commercial breaking and entering in the city’s Shockoe Slip neighborhood.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, around 3:03 a.m. officers were called to a business in the 100 block of Virginia Street after an alarm was set off. The officers at the scene encountered the suspect and attempted to make contact, however the suspect fled and is still on the run.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the building around 10:30 p.m. and then returning hours later, where he then smashed a glass door and stole several items.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this man’s identity to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

