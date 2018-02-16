Stafford robbery and drug investigation leads to four arrests

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four suspects, including a juvenile, have been arrested by deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for their participation in a robbery following a drug-related incident.

Two suspects from Stafford, Austin A. Hall, 21, and Raekwon Allen, 20, allegedly stole a large sum of cash from the victim at a residence on Kings Crest Drive in January.

Shots were fired at the scene, however no injuries were reported.The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle waiting for them.

Hall and Allen were both charged with assault and battery, robbery, conspiracy, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and multiple firearm-related charges.

Kristy Marie Thompson, 20, was a passenger in the vehicle and charged with conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The juvenile was detained on charges of robbery and use or display of a firearm.

