Pulse construction closes lanes on East Broad St.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Construction on GRTC’s Pulse project requires a few weeks of lane closures on East Broad St. in downtown Richmond.

From Monday, February 16, through approximately the month of March, one eastbound and one westbound lane of East Broad St. will be closed between 7th St. and Old 14th St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Work in the area will include demolition of the Broad Street median. The lane closures are being coordinated to provide the least amount of disruption to traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to pay close attention to signs where the work is occurring. Those in the area may hear portions of the construction. According to GRTC, all work will be done within permitted guidelines, including those for noise levels.

GRTC also reminds drivers that Pulse work is weather and progress-dependent.

For assistance,or more information, call the Pulse Construction Hotline at 804-980-0084, or visit http://ridegrtc.com/brt

