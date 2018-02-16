Petersburg Police sweep guns off streets

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Petersburg Police are stepping up efforts to keep guns off the streets.

Chief Kenneth Miller said officers have seized 40 illegal guns since the start of 2018.

Officers seized more than 200 guns since 2017.

The department has a binder full of dozens of illegal weapons taken off the streets, including handguns, rifles, and body armor.

“If we take the tool of violence out of the hands of people and give them an opportunity to engage or to talk, I think the results can be a lot less catastrophic,” Chief Miller said.

Resident Kelvin Clay said he commends efforts by law enforcement.

“I’m glad they getting some off the street because they can save a life,” Clay said.

Chief Miller said the initiative wouldn’t be possible without help from residents

“This is an effort where the community is coming together, giving us information and then we’re acting upon that information, along with the officers proactive policing,” Chief Miller said.

He said taking guns off the streets will lift up the city.

“We just want the illegal firearms and unwanted firearms out of the community and give them to us so we can destroy them,” Chief Miller said. “Let’s keep Petersburg what it is: a city on the rise.”

Chief Miller said officers plan on destroying the seized guns at a nearby junkyard once they receive a court order instead of selling them for revenue.

Petersburg Police said destroying the guns ensures the guns don’t make their way to the streets again.

