Midlothian man killed in Powhatan County crash; charges pending against teen driver

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charges are pending against a teenage driver who was involved in a fatal crash in Powhatan County Thursday afternoon. Police say a Midlothian man died in the wreck.

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Route 711 and Aston Trail.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2004 Honda Civic was traveling westbound when it was struck by a 2002 BMW M3 head-on as the BMW was attempting to pass another vehicle on a hillcrest.

The driver of the Honda Civic, who has been identified as 22-year-old Michael I. Thompson of Midlothian, was not wearing his seatbelt and died of his injuries at the scene.

VSP says charges are pending against the 18-year-old driver of the BMW, Richard Conk, who was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.