Man arrested in Southside fatal double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to last month’s fatal double shooting in Richmond’s southside.

Jaqwail V. Braxton, 20, of Richmond, was arrested early Friday morning by the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of several K-9 officers and 4th precinct officers.

Braxton is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Shortly after midnight on Jan. 7, Richmond Police responded to the 2400 block of Warwick Avenue to find two shooting victims – a man and a woman – inside a black Nissan. The discovery came after police received a call for a person shot in the area of Columbia Avenue and Jefferson Davis Highway.

Gary Harrison, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The female victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

