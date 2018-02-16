Kings Dominion looking to fill 4,500 jobs for the upcoming season

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion is looking forward to its upcoming year as the amusement park aims to hire thousands of new employees for the 2018 season. The park will host two job fairs, one on Feb. 24, and the other on March 3, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

There will be 4,500 positions available park-wide, including available internships and supervisory positions for qualified applicants.

To entice possible applicants, the park is offering pay increases, free park admission and merchandise discounts.Interested applicants must apply online at kingsdominion.jobs before attending.

