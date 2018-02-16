Henrico schools looking for parents’ input on new superintendent

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools sent out a survey to parents today in effort to get public input on the hiring of the county’s new superintendent.

Parents will be asked about the qualities and areas of expertise the school board should be looking for in its search. The survey is expected to only take five minutes and is available in both English and Spanish.

The school board will also be hosting a community meeting on Mar. 1 at L.Douglas Wilder Middle School and a public input session Mar. 8 at the New Bridge Learning Center. Parents are encouraged to attend both meetings and give their thoughts on the hiring process.

The county hopes to select a new superintendent by July 1.

