Hanover Habitat welcomes Virginia Army National Guard Warrant Officer candidates

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Warrant Officer candidates from the Virginia Army National Guard are volunteering with Hanover Habitat for Humanity this month.

8 Warrant Officer Candidates visit Mechanicsville on Saturday, February 24, 2018, to work on Hanover Habitat’s 64th home. The candidates are from the Virginia National Guard and the Army Reserves, representing Virginia and Maryland.

In a statement, Hanover Habitat writes, “We look forward to having this dedicated group of service men and women volunteering on our construction site. The foundation has been laid, walls are up and we are excited to see the work the Virginia Army National Guard accomplishes!”

Hanover Habitat for Humanity was formed in 1990 by a committed group of citizens who wanted to provide safe and affordable housing in Hanover County. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families.

To learn more about the organization visit www.hanoverhfh.org.

