Former superintendent of VDOT sentenced in $11 million bribe scheme

ALEXANDRIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The former superintendent of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Burke Area Headquarters was sentenced to seven years in prison today for his participation in a bribery scheme that brought in $11 million over the span of more than five years.

Court documents show that Anthony Willie, 55, of Culpeper, along with his co-conspirator Kenneth Duane Adams, 42, of Fairfax, used their positions at VDOT to solicit cash bribes in exchange for favorable acts, such as giving out lucrative snow removal work to local trucking companies in the northern Virginia area.

Court documents show that Willie and Adams negotiated bribe agreements with multiple owners of trucking and snow removal companies, including Rolando Pineda Moran, Shaheen Sariri, and John Williamson. The company owners looking to cash in on snow removal contracts would provide Adams and Willie with a percentage or flat rate of their hourly invoices as bribes. Adams and Willie would meet with snow plow contractors at various locations around Burke and Fairfax, receiving approximately $440,000 in cash bribes.

Adams has also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Law enforcement officials recovered approximately 129 grams of cocaine at Adams’ residence. Adams has admitted to providing cocaine to Willie and other colleagues at VDOT.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington field house, Virginia State Police and Fairfax County Police.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.