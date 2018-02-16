Driver dies in Powhatan County head-on crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Powhatan County that left one person dead.

VSP responded to the Thursday crash around 4:45 p.m. on Route 711 and Aston Trail.

The trooper’s preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2004 Honda Civic was traveling westbound when it was struck by a 2002 BMW M3 head-on as the BMW was attempting to pass another vehicle on a hillcrest.

The driver of the Honda Civic was not wearing his seatbelt and died of his injuries at the scene, VSP says. The driver of the BMW was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.

