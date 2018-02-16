City receives single bid for Coliseum replacement project

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond will have only one proposal to dissect as it begins the review process for Mayor Levar Stoney’s downtown redevelopment project.

At the top of the mayor’s list for redeveloping the area of the city north of Broad Street is replacing the Richmond Coliseum.

When Mayor Stoney announced the plans last November, he submitted a Request for Proposals (RFP) outlining specific requirements that respondents much address. He also made it clear that the city would not entertain any proposal that requires the city to use its existing tax revenue or debt capacity to fund the project.

“The goals of this RFP are bold,” Mayor Stoney said back in November. “We have too much to do for schools, housing, roads and other city priorities to leverage our limited borrowing capacity for this redevelopment.”

The deadline for interested parties to submit their proposal was last Friday, February 9. The city received just one submission, and will now shift its focus towards a ‘rigorous’ and ‘meticulous’ review process.

“I expect a thorough and meticulous review process, and we will only move forward if the Proposal is in the best interests of the city and does not negatively impact the city’s finances and debt capacity. If the Proposal does not live up to the goals set forth in the RFP, then we will have to explore other alternatives,” Mayor Stoney said in a release.

The city is expected to take roughly 30 days to review the proposal.

