City of Richmond to auction off more than 60 tax delinquent properties

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is once again putting dozens off tax-delinquent homes up for auction — and this event is shaping up to be its biggest yet.

Next Wednesday, February 21, the city will put 61 total properties up for auction, including single-family homes, 14 residential lots, three multi-family buildings, a pair of commercial lots and one duplex.

As of December, the city was owed $26 million in delinquent real estate tax and uses the auction money to recoup some of that income.

Click here to view a list of the properties up for auction and more details regarding next week’s event.

