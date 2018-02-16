Charges pending against teen in fatal Powhatan County wreck

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Powhatan County that left one person dead.

Troopers responded to the Thursday crash around 4:45 p.m. on Route 711 and Aston Trail.

The trooper’s preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2004 Honda Civic was traveling westbound when it was struck by a 2002 BMW M3 head-on as the BMW was attempting to pass another vehicle on a hillcrest.

The driver of the Honda Civic was not wearing his seatbelt and died of his injuries at the scene. VSP says charges are pending against the 18-year-old driver of the BMW, who was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.