Bobcat that survived 50-mile trip stuck in car grill could be released in March

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The bobcat that survived a 50-mile car ride to Richmond while lodged in the front grille of a vehicle could be released as early as next month, according to the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

The wildlife center on Friday provided an update on the bobcat’s recovery progress and noted that it is now eating whole prey, mostly large rats.

One of the center’s rehabilitators is working with a Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries biologist to coordinate a release date.

“They are tentatively discussing a date in early March,” the center posted on its website.

The bobcat was hit on Thanksgiving Day by a woman in Gloucester who was on her way to work in Richmond. The woman didn’t realize the animal was stuck in the grille of her Toyota Prius until she parked 50 miles later.

