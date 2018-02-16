Atlee Wrestling one of many local teams in state tournaments this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the winter sports begin to transition to postseason tournaments, VHSL wrestling state tournaments are already underway this weekend in Norfolk. For the 5A and 6A levels, there are at least 81 high school student athletes competing for a chance at claiming at title. Six of them come from Atlee High School, where they have exceeded expectations under first year head coach Gabe LaVey.

You can keep up with the wrestling state tournaments here.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.