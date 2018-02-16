Ashland police looking for person who fired shots into car

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Ashland are trying to find the person who fired shots into a car last Wednesday.

It happened on Duncan and West Francis Streets.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 6:45 p.m. and found a car and some property damaged by bullets. Police say the shots came from a moving car.

No residential structures were impacted, police say, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information contact Ashland Police at (804) 798-1227 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

