Adopt a Furry Friend: Amber

Meet our furry friend of the week, Amber.

This 4-year-old female was transferred to the Richmond SPCA in April 2017 from the Henrico Animal Shelter.

Amber was showing signs of gastrointestinal illness, so the Richmond SPCA’s shelter medicine team began the process of diagnosing her condition which was ultimately determined to be intestinal lymphoma.

While Amber’s condition is not curable, the SPCA’s veterinarians have developed a treatment regimen that is managing her condition and will allow her to live out her days in the comfort of a loving home. She requires a gentle prescription diet, a daily steroid and weekly chemotherapy injections.

The SPCA says Amber is an incredibly affectionate cat. She loves being picked up and held, and she may give you a gentle grooming while you’re snuggling with her. Amber also loves having a sunny window to look out on the world and watch the birds.

Because of her compromised immunity and the medications she takes, the SPCA says Amber should not be in a home with other cats.

Adopters have access to the Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital at the Richmond SPCA for low-cost, full-service care. The chemo drug that Amber is taking has been compounded by a local human pharmacy, and her adopters will be able to continue ordering these and other medications through the Richmond SPCA’s hospital.

If you’re interested in adopting Amber, contact the Richmond SPCA’s adoption hotline at 804-521-1307 or visit the shelter at 2519 Hermitage Road.

