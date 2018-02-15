Woman linked to December shooting in Richmond’s southside arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A woman is in custody after police say she is accused of shooting a man in the city’s Southside last December.

Mya Boyd, 39, of the 1400 block of Minefee Street was arrested in Weldon, North Carolina last week. She is charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.

On Friday, Dec. 1, a man was shot in the 1500 block of Minefee Street around 12:45 a.m., according to police.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are looking for a woman suspect who ran away from the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (804) 646-0712.

