Which states do the 2018 Winter Games athletes call home?

(NEXSTAR) — There are 244 athletes from the United States competing in this year’s Winter Games. When they aren’t competing, which states do they call home?

According to the United States Census Bureau, 31 of them live in Colorado. That’s 13 percent of the team.

Colorado is the number one state for skiing establishments, the US Census Bureau reports. However, they say, California has the most sports centers (ice skating rinks etc.) at 3,788. So it’s not surprising that 22 of the athletes call California home.

At least 15 of the competitors live in Minnesota, New York, Utah and Vermont.

On the other end of the spectrum, Indiana, New Jersey, and Ohio each proudly support one homegrown athlete.

Link: Members of Team USA by State

States with larger populations do contribute many Olympians, but surprisingly the census says, about 7 in 10 athletes come from states with fewer than 10 million residents.

The bureau says the nine largest states account for more than half of the total U.S. population, but only contribute three out of 10 athletes.

On a per capita basis, Vermont, at 24 athletes per million population, and Alaska, at 9 athletes per million population, beat out all other states.

Take a look at the U.S. 2018 Winter Olympic Athletes graph:

Best of luck Team USA!

Click here for more information about each individual athlete in Team USA.

To read the full U.S. Winter Olympic Athletes report click here.