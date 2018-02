RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A company that makes equipment for coal mining and other industries is planning a new facility in Giles County.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Cogar Manufacturing plans to spend $2.5 million and create 60 new jobs. The company will relocate a manufacturing operation from West Virginia to the former Caterpillar facility in Giles.

Northam approved a $150,000 grant for the project.

