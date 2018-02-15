Virginia woman arrested for $5 million fraud scheme

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) – An Ashburn woman was arrested Thursday on charges of orchestrating a multi-year loan fraud scheme causing approximately $5 million in losses to dozens of victims.

According to allegations in the complaint affidavit, 42-year-old Keisha L. Williams solicited over $5 million from individual victim lenders by telling them that she needed emergency funding to get software that she had purchased out of “escrow” in Austria. Williams allegedly spent the vast majority of victims’ money on personal expenditures, including approximately $1 million on luxury travel and $1 million on shopping and retail purchases at places like Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.

Williams has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Individuals who believe they may be a victim of this fraud are encouraged to call the Eastern District of Virginia Victim/Witness Coordinators at 1-800-221-6538.

