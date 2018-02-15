Victims identified in Florida shooting: Hero football coach, future college swimmer among dead

PARKLAND, FL (WFLA) – Some of the 17 people killed in a deadly rampage at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida have been identified in multiple media reports.

Here are some of their names:

Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach who was hailed a hero after he stepped in front of multiple students to shield them from the gunfire, died from his injuries early Thursday morning, the school’s football team announced via Twitter.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

Chris Hixon, the school’s athletic director was confirmed dead by friends and family.

Nicholas Dworet had just received a swimming scholarship to the University of Indianapolis before he was killed on Wednesday, Glenn Greenwald, a journalist with The Intercept, reported via Twitter.

Scott Beigel, 35, a geography teacher at the school was struck by a bullet while he shut a classroom door behind him. He had unlocked his classroom briefly to let more students take shelter, the Miami Herald reported.

Kelsey Friend, a student at the school, credits Beigel with saving her life. “When he opened the door, he had to relock it so that we could stay safe, but he didn’t get the chance,” she told CNN.

“Thank you for bringing and having this amazing person in life and giving him the power to be stronger than I could have ever been,” one of the teacher’s friends said in a message to Beigel’s family.

Meadow Pollack was confirmed dead early Thursday morning. Pollack was a senior at the school and planned to attend Lynn University, the Miami Herald reported.

“Please say a prayer for the family of an amazing girl I got to call my best friend growing up,” posted her friend Gigi Lovito on Facebook. “Her life was taken way too soon and I have no words to describe how this feels.”

Jamie Guttenberg, a student at the school, is among the deceased, the Miami Herald reports.

Her father, Fred, shared his heartbreak in a Facebook post:

“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family get’s through this. We appreciate all of the calls and messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually. Jen and I will be figuring things out today and so we ask that you respect out privacy. We will be getting messages out later regarding visitation. Hugs to all and hold your children tight.”

Gina Montalto, 14, was a freshman on the school’s winter guard team. Montalto was reported missing when she did not answer her phone. She died at the hospital late Wednesday night, friends and family said on social media.

“My heart is broken into pieces. I will forever remember you my sweet angel,” her color guard instructor, Manuel Miranda told the Miami Herald. “She was the sweetest soul ever. She was kind, caring always smiling and wanting to help.”

Martin Duque, a 14-year-old freshman, also died in the shooting. His older brother Miguel, a former student at the school, shared the tragic news on Instagram. “Words can not describe my pain,” he wrote. “I love brother Martin you’ll be missed buddy.”

Alyssa Alhadeff, 15, another freshman was also killed. She was reported missing by her grandmother after the shooting. Her cousin Ariella Del Quaglio confirmed the tragic news on Facebook, writing “Many innocent souls were taken a few short hours ago. Among them we just got confirmation was my little cousin. My heart is broken 💔 not sure what i can even say I am at a loss for words.”

Luke Hoyer was also among the deceased, his family has confirmed.

“Our Luke was a precious child, who just went to school yesterday not knowing what was to come,” said his aunt.

“This has devastated our family and we’re all in shock and disbelief. Our hearts are broken. Luke was a beautiful human being and greatly loved,” posted his uncle, Toni Brownlee on Facebook. “Also, pray for the other families whose loved were also murdered so cruelly.”

Carmen Schentrup, was confirmed dead by several friends on social media. Schentrup was a 2017 National Merit Scholar semifinalist, the Miami Herald reported.

Rest In Peace Carmen Schentrup ❤️ @Schentrump, your family is forever in my thoughts and prayers. I’m so sorry. — Pranati (@pranatiishah) February 15, 2018

Joaquin Oliver, 17, a Venezuela-born student had just become a U.S. citizen in January. His girlfriend confirmed his death, according to the Miami Herald.

Cara Loughran was among the deceased, a peer counselor at her church has confirmed.

“RIP Cara, and fly with the angels. You will be greatly missed, and we will always love you and celebrate your beautiful life,” her neighbor wrote on Facebook.