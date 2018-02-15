The Latest: Mikaela Shiffrin turns in steady 1st slalom run

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Mikaela Shiffrin was steady in the opening run of the slalom as she tries to win a second straight gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 22-year-old American was the fourth racer to take the course and wound up 0.48 seconds behind current leader Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

Shiffrin showed no hint of fatigue after winning the giant slalom a day earlier. She won the Olympic slalom four years ago in Sochi.

9:35 a.m.

Call it a good news-bad news scenario for Gus Kenworthy.

The outspoken freestyle skier broke his thumb in training on Thursday.

He tweeted out a picture of his X-Ray, along with one of his freshly casted hand and included this quip: ”It won’t stop me from competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence’s hand so … Silver linings!”

Kenworthy, who came out as gay about two years after his silver medal win at the Sochi Games, has been openly critical of U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who was in South Korea for the start of the games.

Kenworthy has previously said he would not go to the White House as part of the traditional visit the U.S. Olympic team makes after the Olympics.

9:30 a.m.

American Mikaela Shiffrin is set to compete in the women’s slalom for what would be her second gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics, and Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal will go for a second medal, in the men’s super-G, as Day 7 gets underway.

Both skiers won medals Thursday, Shiffrin in the giant slalom and Svindal in the men’s downhill. Both races had been scheduled for earlier in the games but were delayed due to high winds.

Also Friday, the men’s figure-skating competition starts with the short program. Medals will be awarded after the free skate Saturday. Reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan will be the first skater in the final group, followed by American star Nathan Chen, Russian skater Mikhail Kolyada and countryman Shoma Uno.

