Students safe after fire reported at Henrico elementary school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All students are safe and accounted for after a fire was reported at Seven Pines Elementary School in Henrico County Thursday morning.

Andy Jenks with Henrico Public Schools said that an issue related to the ongoing renovation of an empty building at the school resulted in the fire department being called.

Seven Pines Elementary families: First, all students are safe and accounted for, and the school day is moving along on schedule. We want to let you know that an issue related to the ongoing renovation of an empty building at the school resulted in @HenricoFire being called. pic.twitter.com/FJLh2U0Qsf — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) February 15, 2018

Fourth and fifth grade students from the “E” building were moved to the cafeteria, Jenks added.

The school has since resumed to its normal schedule.

