RPS assistant principals learn bleeding control techniques after Fla. shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With the help of Richmond Ambulance Authority and VCU Health, every elementary, middle and high school in the Richmond Public Schools system are equipped with bleeding control kits.

Assistant principals in Richmond had already planned to take a class at Huguenot High School Thursday on bleeding control techniques prior to Wednesday’s deadly shooting in Florida.

The partnership was put in place last fall and following yesterday’s shooting in Florida, showed how important the moments after a shooting can be.

“With what happened yesterday…it adds to the gravity, to the realization that we need to be able to do this,” said Rob Lawrence, COO of Richmond Ambulance Authority. “We hope we never have to use, it but we need to know how to do it nevertheless.”

Assistant principals from RPS were shown how to seal a wound with a gauze and apply pressure in order to control bleeding. School officials were also shown how to properly apply a tourniquet.

It’s kits that nobody ever wants to use inside a school, but if the moment is ever needed, RPS wants their staff prepared.

“The experience, the training is invaluable,” said Shaneka Oliver, assistant principal of Huguenot High School. “I just hope we can extend this training to a wider audience, call them in, train our teachers. make sure everyone knows where all the equipment is located and how to use it properly.

“The adage, run hide and fight is an essential staying alive skill. But once someone can attend a patient and apply these simple skills we’re teaching today then lives can be saved.”

