Richmond Swim & Dive Seek 16th A-10 Title

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders Swimming and Diving program is seeking their 16th Atlantic-10 Conference Title in 17 years under head coach Matt Barany. In the first day of action at the Atlantic 10 Swimming & Diving Championship, the Spiders already took home two silver medals in the relays and set a new program record.

The 200 medley team of Jordan Kohut, Annie Lane, Morgan Soulia and Hannah Gouger got things started as they touched the wall at 1:40.99 for the silver medal, just behind Duquesne who turned in a time of 1:40.75.

Gouger, Lane, Virginia Marsh and Nicole Piercy added their names to the Spider Swim & Dive record book as they turned in a time of 7:17.92 in the 800 free relay. The Spiders who took second behind George Washington, broke the previous record (7:19.65) that was set in 2011 by Lauren Hines, Jessie Krebs, Alexi Kuska and Charlotte Brackett.

The Championship Central page (click here) will be updated after competition each day. Fans are also encouraged to follow the team on social media (@SpiderSwimDive).

Complete Media Coverage for the A-10 Championship

Live Stream through the Atlantic 10 Network: Click Here

Live Results: Click Here