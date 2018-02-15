Police: No valid threat towards Clover Hill High School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say the alleged social media threat directed at Clover Hill High School is not credible.

“We understand there are social media posts going around and the police have looked into the threats and believe there is no valid threat,” said Lt. McGregor, a spokesman with Chesterfield County Police Department.

Police say a fight occurred in the past week or so, a student was suspended and retaliation was feared.

McGregor adds that police talked to a ‘person of interest,’ and that a threat was ‘never made.’

The investigation is ongoing.

“We understand that parents are upset,” McGregor said. “And we’re glad that people are bringing it to police’s attention.”

___

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.