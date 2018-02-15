New beginning for old house in Church Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The nonprofit project:HOMES is celebrating a major milestone.

Today about 40 people turned out for the completion of the group’s 150th home. Jennifer Lawhorne, the home buyer, received her keys to the house.

The home is located on Venable Street in Church Hill and had been boarded up and vacant for at least 15 years. It was built in 1882.

Since 2000, project:HOMES says it has worked to revitalize Richmond and provide affordable housing.

Qualified homeowners include low-income families, seniors and residents with disabilities.

