Metro suspends track work across busy D.C. weekends

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Metro is preparing for the upcoming tourist season, with a spring break from daytime track work over the four weekends of the 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival. Metro will also suspend track work during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in March and Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week in July.

Metro will suspend daytime track work on Saturday, March 10, for participants and spectators attending the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon. Trains will run normally on all lines throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

Visitors attending the National Cherry Blossom Festival will enjoy four consecutive weekends free of daytime track work from Saturday, March 24, through Sunday, April 15, when weekend ridership can nearly double. Normal weekend service will run on all lines throughout the day and evening hours. Metro may schedule some track work after 10 p.m. when ridership is extremely light.

On July 4, all evening track work will be suspended to accommodate visitors attending the fireworks display on the National Mall and other events throughout the region.

Also in July, Washington, DC, will host Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game. During All-Star Week, July 13-17, Metro will suspend all scheduled maintenance to accommodate fans attending the festivities.

“We’re gearing up for the busy tourism season and, for many visitors, Metro is the best way to get to all the attractions,” said Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld. “We have made significant improvements in getting Metro back to good and want visitors to know that Metro is a convenient, affordable option to get around.”

For train schedules and fares visit https://www.wmata.com/

