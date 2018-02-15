Mayor Stoney scouting college campuses for teachers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is no secret there is a teacher shortage in Virginia. 8News first began looking into it last year.

More than halfway through the school year and 8News has learned Richmond Public School is still short 37 teachers — that’s up from 33 just a few weeks ago.

Concerned about the shortage and getting the best and brightest for Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney was scouting for teachers for next year on the campus of William and Mary Thursday.

It is one of several college stops on a teacher recruitment tour as he works to help Richmond Public Schools fill about 300 openings next year.

“I know the sort of talent the College of William and Mary has and I know I want that in the City of Richmond,” Stoney told a room full of future educators.

He was making a hard sell to the college students who graduate in May.

“Now we have a teacher salary of $44,525,” he told the group.

It is starting salary that’s now competitive with other districts in the region. Henrico Schools reporting a starting salary just above Richmond’s at $44,660 and Chesterfield Schools tells 8News its starting salary for a teacher is $44,037, slightly under Richmond.

The Mayor’s pitch also included the new superintendent, Jason Kamras, and a commitment to build new schools with the increased in the meals tax.

“It is our job to ensure that the school that they walk through is state of the art even though their home may not be,” he said.

He also touted the quality of life in the River City, which includes little traffic, great food and plenty to do.

“And I just think we are the center of all things arts, history and culture,” Stoney said.

It appeared the education majors were buying what he had to offer.

“Yeah I am definitely going to apply,” Patrick Eberhardt, a William & Mary education major, told 8News. “His passion really came through. Honestly, it really got me more excited.”

On Friday, the mayor will make his pitch to Virginia Union University and later this month he will head to George Mason University.

“I wanted to get around the Commonwealth and visit every college I can to recruit the best and most talented teachers to Richmond Public Schools because I think our students deserve that,” Stoney said. “I want Richmond to be in the game.”

Anyone interested in teaching in Richmond is encouraged to apply now. Click here to learn more about employment opportunities.

