Man pleads guilty to killing Chesterfield resident in 2016

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Najee Palmer will spend the next 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder.

He was arrested in November, 2016 for the killing of 30-year-old Jon-Eric Schwartz V. Three other people were arrested with him.

They ran away, but were found in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Schwartz was found shot on Galena Avenue in Chesterfield. Authorities say he died at a hospital.

Darrius A. Ellis, 22, was sentenced to 22 years on his conviction of second-degree murder and an additional mandatory three years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The other two arrested are juveniles.

Palmer will also serve probation indefinitely when he is released.

