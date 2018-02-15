Leadership Metro Richmond recruits new class

RICHMOND, Va. — (WRIC) Leadership Metro Richmond, the region’s community leadership development and engagement organization, starts accepting applications for its new Leadership Quest program on February 26, 2018.

Community leaders from Ashland, Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, Powhatan and the City of Richmond are encouraged to apply. Candidates are invited to attend one of four recruitment receptions to meet current LMR members and learn more about the organization.

Leadership Metro Richmond began in 1980 with a mission of connecting diverse community leaders while presenting them with opportunities to broaden their knowledge by viewing the Richmond region from different perspectives.

The class begins with orientation and a 3-day weekend retreat in early September 2018. From October through June, the class meets for a full day seminar on the first Wednesday of each month, with the exception of January when the class will participate in a 2-day mid-year retreat.

For more information about the recruitment receptions and an online application form go to www.lmronline.org.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com