Heartbreaking photo of man sitting alone at Valentine’s lunch date with wife’s ashes

(WKRG) – A heartbreaking photo shows a man eating lunch on Valentine’s Day, who appears to be alone.

But if you look closely, you can see a bottle with his wife’s ashes sitting on the table across from him.

The man is seen crying into his napkin, the table is set for two.

Chasidy Gwaltney of Corpus Christi, Texas, posted the photo Wednesday afternoon saying, “I saw something today that has made me remember that we won’t always have each other to hold, talk to, love, play with or even just aggravate every now and then. This picture speaks loudly and it may hurt your heart as it has mine. This man looks like he is spending Valentine’s Day alone at first glance but that is actually his wife in that very beautiful bottle sitting on the table.”

“Please love your Sweetheart while you have the opportunity, you never know what tomorrow will bring or take away!” Gwaltney wrote.

As of Thursday afternoon, the post has been shared over 302,000 times with over 356,000 likes.