Gangnam isn’t just a style, it’s a way of life

SEOUL (Nexstar) — From high tech to high fashion, style is the name of the game in Seoul, so we headed over to the city’s Gangnam District, the Inspiration for the song that took over the world in 2012 for a look at what “Gangnam Style” is all about.

“The Gangnam (District) itself is called the Beverly Hills of Korea,” June Shin explains.

South of the Han River is where you’ll find the Gangnam District, the home to more than 500,000 people. Rolls Royces, designer brands and fine dining characterize the area.

“This district is very lively…All the Korean movie stars live here,” June Shin added.

It is the district to see and be seen in South Korea. Celebrity hairdresser Cha Hong says outer appearance is of high importance, especially among Korean women.

“Beauty is necessary and very important to Korean women,” she said.

And with the pressure to fit in with all the glitz and glam of Gangnam may require going under the knife. Seoul has been referred to as the plastic surgery capital of the world.

Gangnam is much more than a style, it’s a way of life.

